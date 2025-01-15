The PGA Tour Pro Golf Release Date arrives soon, offering Apple Arcade fans a new, fun golfing experience on the go. The game lets you play on recreations of real-world courses across different modes. Furthermore, you can upgrade your own equipment throughout your experience to improve your skills. Without further ado, let's look at the PGA Tour Pro Golf Release Date.

PGA Tour Pro Golf Release Date – February 6th, 2025

The PGA Tour Pro Golf Release Date is Thursday, February 6th, 2025. It will launch on Apple Arcade and playable on various Apple devices:

iPhone/iPad

Mac

Apple TV

HypGames, Inc. is the game's developer.

PGA Tour Pro Golf Gameplay

PGA Tour Pro Golf is a mobile golf game that lets you tee off in several iconic courses and modes. Overall, the game features recreations of real-world courses for you to try out, including:

Pebble Beach Golf Links

The Links at Spanish Bay

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Firestone Country Club

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Harbour Town Golf Links

Latrobe Country Club

& more to come after release

Throughout your experience, you'll earn new clubs and equipment, which can be upgraded and improved. To do so, you need to earn coins and cash across a variety of modes. Keep playing to unlock more and improve on the course. You can improve things like your power, accuracy, topspin, and much more. But what modes does the game have to offer?

Firstly, Simultaneous Head-to-Head Mode, as the name suggest, throws out the concept of taking turns. Instead, everyone plays at the same time to make the experience feel much faster. If you're looking for a quick way to jump in and play, this serves as a great way to get into the game. But what if you're looking for something a bit deeper?

Furthermore, the game features multi-round tournaments, held every day or across multiple days. Improve your skills in order to climb the leaderboards. Doing so can net you some sweet rewards. Furthermore, you'll be able to see the details of the tournament before participating. During this phase, you'll learn things like the course's Holes, Wind Speed, Pin location, and more.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the PGA Tour Pro Golf Release Date, Gameplay, and more. We look forward to checking it out this February.