Being the son of a PGA Tour legend and someone with a green coat from The Masters is never easy. Charlie Woods is always getting compared to his father and that may never stop. The challenge at Lost Lake Golf Club was rough for Tiger Woods' son. He struggled to sink shots during the Cognizant Classic and fans started to blast him immediately.
A lot of jeers and boos rained down on Charlie Woods at the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifiers. A shot at number five that went out of bounds on the first drive sparked these terrible actions and words from PGA Tour fans. They immediately went for the ball as Woods went on in his round. Then, the 15-year-old, who was visibly frustrated, started walking into the fairway. There he had those disgruntled spectators come near him as the Lost Lake Golf Club did not have any sort of barricades to protect the players.
One fan even shouted at the PGA Tour officials when they were asked to calm down and step away from the event area. “Who are you? The fire marshal?” were the words that one of the fans exclaimed as they could not get near Tiger Woods' son, per Emilee Smear of The Palm Beach Post.
The organizers then continuously begged the individuals to get out of the fairway such that the event could keep going.
Charlie Woods at the Cognizant Classic
A pair of bogeys on the par-5 fifth hole set the tone for the PGA Tour aspirant to start his run at Lost Lake Golf Club. He then made a crucial error on the seventh which had water past the green. Woods made a 12 and never recovered after. He tried his best to get back into the game but it was to no avail. Two bogeys came after when he made the turn in 47. He then got a double bogey which netted him an 86.
His father was not with him but he did his best in keeping his dreams alive. Hopefully, he will bounce back and make his way into the PGA Tour in the coming years.