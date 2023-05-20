Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Fight back against the monsters that plague your school. The recent INDIE Live Expo 2023 has given us the details for Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire Release Date: 2023

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire comes out this 2023. It will be available on PC.

Phantom Rose 2 Gameplay

This game, like its predecessor, is a roguelike deckbuilding game. That means players must, during their run, build a deck that they will use to fight against their enemy. Players can obtain new cards by defeating the various Phantoms that they will encounter in their runs. During your fights, you can use your deck of cards to fight against the enemy. However, this game does things a little differently. Normally in deckbuilding games, players have to randomly draw a number of cards from their deck. They will then only be able to use the cards they drew from the deck.

This isn’t the case in Phantom Rose 2. Players are able to use any card they have on their deck to attack the enemy. This allows for more flexible gameplay, allowing players to react to how their opponents attack. However, once a player uses a card, it goes on cooldown. As such, players must learn to manage the cooldowns of their cards, lest an important one goes on cooldown when you need it.

Unlike in the previous game, this game has a total of two playable classes: the Blade class and the Mage class. These two classes have unique cards, mechanics, and playstyles. It is up to the player to figure out which class they want to play and which cards to get. This is especially important the more the game increases in difficulty.

Additionally, this game has an Arcade mode that lets the player fight through bosses for rewards, as well as a Custom mode to change up how the game goes.

Phantom Rose 2 Story

The player takes control of Aria, a student. When her school is ravaged by evil creatures, Aria must do her best to survive the onslaught, while fighting back against the monsters that dared to attack her school. In her explorations, Aria will encounter various other survivors and must interact with them. These interactions have consequences, so the player must choose wisely when interacting with them. Who knows? Maybe they will come around and help you down the line.

