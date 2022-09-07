Phasmophobia roadmap reveals custom difficulty

Phasmophobia’s developers recently revealed their updated roadmap for the rest of the year, up until next year. The biggest news from this roadmap is that finally, custom difficulties will be coming to Phasmophobia. Read on to learn more about the Phasmophoba road map, custom difficulty, and the other things in store.

Phasmophobia Roadmap Changes

According to the development notes, the optimization of the game’s VR support was supposed to finish before April. This would have allowed them to release custom difficulties earlier. Due to various reasons, the VR overhaul took longer than expected, forcing the developers to push back the release of custom difficulties. In the meantime, the developers released small patches so as to give players something new to do while waiting for the development to finish. Finally, after months of waiting, the custom difficulty mode is finally arriving in the game.

Along with custom difficulty comes a new map called Sunny Meadows, two other maps, and a report system for players. Various other updates will be coming for the last three months of the year, but that will be for another time.

Phasmophobia Custom Difficulty

The Custom Difficulty mode in Phasmophobia allows players to customize their games in a very fine-tuned manner. This mode allows the players to change every aspect of their runs, making them either easier or more difficult. An example of this is changing the amount of evidence the player can get while hunting the ghost. At lower difficulties, players will get three pieces of evidence from the ghost. This allows them to figure out what kind of ghost is haunting the location. At the highest difficulty, this is reduced to two. Players will have to use other means to figure out what kind of ghost they are dealing with. With custom difficulty, the player can make it even harder by having the ghost only provide one piece of evidence or none at all.

Other than the amount of evidence, the player can also adjust the effectiveness of sanity pills or even disable flashlights. This mode is very much designed for players who are looking for a challenge outside of the already existing difficulty modes.

Phasmophobia is available on Steam.