Last month, the International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Chris V. Rey, JD, was inaugurated as the 20th President of Barber-Scotia College on August 24. A veteran and lawyer, Rey takes on the leadership role at a critical time with the goal of regaining the historically Black college's accreditation following years of hardship.

Rey's new position calls on him to lead programs targeted at bringing the campus back to life and giving students more educational options. The investiture, which featured an inaugural gala and a Black Women in Tech Roundtable, also brought attention to the college's wider goal under Rey's direction, which is to connect the institution's past with its goals for the future. Rey's background in law, his time spent in the military, and his leadership in Phi Beta Sigma make him an asset to Barber-Scotia and lead them in the next phase of development.

Barber-Scotia College was founded in 1867 as Scotia Seminary by Reverend Luke Dorland and the Presbyterian Church as a school for African American women. Located in Concord, North Carolina, this institution has a prominent history dating back to its founding.

Specializing in Black higher education in the South, Barber-Scotia College has long been a mainstay. Prior to experiencing severe setbacks in recent years, such as financial troubles and the loss of its accreditation in 2004, the college was a successful establishment renowned for turning out teachers and leaders. As the college works to restore and reestablish itself as a symbol of academic achievement, Rey's appointment is considered a pivotal moment. Events honoring him in his new capacity and highlighting the college's dedication to creativity and community involvement preceded and followed his investiture.

Rey attended Walden University from 2004-2007 and graduated with a degree in business administration and information systems. Following his graduation from Walden, he graduated from William and Mary Law School with his J.D. In May of 2024, Rey enrolled at North Carolina A&T University to pursue a master’s in business administration.

He became a member of the fraternity in 1996 on the campus of East Carolina University. Rey was elected as the International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. in 2021 at the fraternity’s International Conclave.