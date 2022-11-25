Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.

“He (Phil Mickelson) went where he went, and we’re connected with the PGA Tour,” Mickelson’s friend Bryan Zuriff told Colgan. “He understands that when you make those choices, certain things get sacrificed.”

Phil Mickelson was once considered to be one of the faces of the PGA Tour. But recent controversy combined with his Tour departure have led to a new outlook. He’s still an incredible golfer with a storied legacy, but we will reportedly not be seeing him perform next to Tiger Woods at The Match any time in the near future.

The next edition of The Match is scheduled for December. Tiger Woods is set for his first competitive play since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July. Woods and Rory McIlroy will face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in what projects to be a thrilling event.

Phil Mickelson’s friend and Match executive producer, Zuriff, got brutally honest on The Match as well as LIV Golf, per Colgan’s article on golf.com.

“I look at The Match as saying ‘we’re doing an event in one day that costs a lot less than what LIV’s spending in a year, and more people watch us than watch them,'” Zuriff said. “‘I think we’re pretty smart in our business plan.'”