Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics came down to the wire. James Harden‘s masterful performance – and go-ahead three-pointer with less than 10 seconds left in the game – ultimately became the difference as the Sixers struck first in the East Semis series.

The Celtics will undoubtedly come out with a sense of urgency in order to tie the series before things shift over to Philadelphia. But could the Sixers make things interesting in Game 2?

Here are three (3) bold Sixers predictions for Game 2 against the Celtics:

1. James Harden goes Steve Nash mode with 15 assists.

Game 1 saw the return of the James Harden of old. With no Joel Embiid, the Sixers needed every ounce of scoring from their bearded ball-handler and he came through in a big way with 45 points on a stellar 17-for-30 shooting clip and 7-for-14 from beyond the arc.

JAMES HARDEN! 45 POINTS AND THE LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/NUCjaujL4f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

He’s no stranger to carrying an entire offense after doing just that for nearly a decade with the Houston Rockets. But it was the first time for Philly fans to finally catch a glimpse of that version of Harden after a season and a half with the club. He’d yet to even breach the 40-point mark in his first 95 games with the Sixers before suddenly going off for 45 and countless haymakers down the stretch of Game 1.

The beauty of reminding the Celtics that he could light them up from the field is that it opens the door for playmaker James Harden to dissect the defense with his passing.

During the regular season, Harden had more games with 15 or more assists (7) than he did games with 30 or more points (5). Boston will surely alter their defense to try and make him uncomfortable, which will make it easier to hurt them with his passing. He’ll surely create opportunities for his Sixers teammates in Game 2 with greater defensive attention coming his way and it’s going to be up to Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton to capitalize on the open looks.

It also wouldn’t hurt if a certain MVP favorite suited up to pad those James Harden assist numbers either.

2. Joel Embiid plays, erupts for 35 and 15.

With a road win already in their back pocket, logic dictates that the Sixers can afford to rest Joel Embiid one more game before unleashing him for Game 3 back in Philly.

B-ball Paul Reed filled in admirably for him and drained some clutch free throws during crunch time to close the door on the Celtics. He’ll be ready to do the same in Game 2 if need be so a Celtics’ win over the Sixers in Game 2 isn’t much of a bold prediction

But with a chance to go for the jugular against the team that’s haunted him in postseason play throughout his career, expect Joel Embiid to do everything in his power to play in this game.

The Celtics have eliminated Embiid’s Sixers in two of his five postseason runs wherein he holds a 1-8 record against them. Al Horford has long been an effective defender against him and will be deployed against Embiid constantly throughout the series.

After his best season yet, Joel Embiid is the best version of himself and is vastly improved compared to where he was during those Celtics-Sixers series in 2018 and 2020. The motivation to come out and make a statement is loud and clear.

The two-man game with James Harden after his Game 1 scoring exhibition will be a sight to behold. Expect 35 points to be the floor should JoJo be cleared to play at full force.

3. Sixers squeak by Celtics for commanding 2-0 series lead.

Beating a team on their own home floor twice in a row is a mighty tall task. Doing it in the playoffs against the Celtics in front of a packed TD Garden is a far greater challenge. Boston may be reasonably favored to tie the series 1-1, but if Philly keeps the game close up until the final few minutes of the contest, the pressure will mount on the home side.

Joel Embiid and James Harden haven’t been the most reliable playoff performers throughout their respective careers. They’ve visibly faltered during pressure-packed moments in the past.

"It's 1 game, bro. It's 1 game." James Harden knows the job isn’t finished 😤pic.twitter.com/T33fMshqjU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

The beauty of the playoffs, however, is that they serve as the conduit to rewriting one’s story. Previous first-time winners from the last decade plus such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Dirk Nowitzki have vastly changed the narrative on their respective careers. Embiid and Harden are looking to do the same.

No statement will be stronger that they’ve turned the corner than taking a 2-0 series lead back to Philadelphia.