The days of The Process are long gone. Nothing looks familiar with the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, and it has continued to get worse before it gets better.

The NBA trade deadline offered a chance to rectify many roster deficiencies that have led to this faulty season. Instead, the front office made a pair of mid-level moves – swapping a previous playoff weapon in Caleb Martin and a 2030 second-round draft pick for Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick – and further bolstered the backcourt depth with the addition of Jared Butler and four future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards for Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick.

While Grimes and Butler have each brought a modest upgrade to the rotation – Grimes averaging a career-best 16.8 points on 48.0 percent shooting since joining the 76ers, and Butler with 10.0 points on 42.3 percent shooting – the team remains out of the Eastern Conference playoff conversation at 20-34.

Surprisingly enough for the fans, a play-in appearance is not out of the realm of possibility due to the inferiority of the East's lower half. However, that's far from the initial blueprint of a team that called in a premier reinforcement in max free agent Paul George over the offseason. The 76ers signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract, and thus far, they have yet to see any of the expected return on that considerable investment.

In the team's final outing before the All-Star break on February 12, it appeared that George's mind was already on vacation. He logged 37 minutes and produced just one basket in the 100-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey continue to be the cornerstones of the franchise, and time will tell if their partnership on the court is what's best for the future. In the interim, though, the 76ers are holding on for dear life trying to salvage what's left of this season (that, to be honest, feels all but lost).

With the trade deadline in the rearview, the options going forward are limited, and bleak for general manager Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office.

76ers whiff at opportunity to trade Paul George

Let's bear in mind that the 76ers' issues are not solely on George. The organization has to share its part of the blame for how loosely it threw the big bucks at the 34-year-old veteran without a true plan of action. The days of rolling the ball out and letting three big-name stars run the show have passed.

The 76ers are losing to teams consistently this season who have long graduated from that method. And instead, are embracing a balanced blend of depth, scoring and.. Most of all.. Camaraderie.

Quelling the disgruntled fanbase over the offseason with a massive signing like George (simply because they could)? Okay, that's fair. But there isn't much doubt anymore that the roster could've been better served without another pesky contract on the books, one that will become increasingly onerous. As much as a Jimmy Butler trade from the Miami Heat was also financially undesirable, it could've at the very least been a nice change of pace from the winless basketball that's been seen since the February 6 deadline.

George is a nine-time All-Star, who's certainly capable of much better performances ahead. But if that doesn't turn into a reality, and the 76ers are blocked from the postseason, then it will be interesting to see how the front office responds.