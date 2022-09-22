3 bold Philadelphia Eagles predictions for Week 3 vs. Commanders

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 3 game versus the Washington Commanders just over the horizon, the prospect of a 3-0 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the Eagles-Commanders game, it’s time to make some Eagles Week 3 predictions.

The Eagles are on a roll. They survived a shootout versus the Detroit Lions in Week 1, demolished the Minnesota Vikings during Jalen Reagors’ “revenge game” in Week 2, and now prepare for their first game of the season against an NFC East opponent, when the Birds travel down I-95 to play their first ever game against the newly named Washington Commanders.

The game, understandably, has a ton of intrigue; how will Jalen Hurts fare against his former QB1, Carson Wentz? Will Darius Slay and the defense be able to shut things down through the air against one of the better passing offenses so far this season? And what about the run defense? Will Antonio Gibson make the Eagles’ run defense look like Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, when the duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams ran wild? Or will the front seven hold up more like in Week 2, where Dalvin Cook finished out the game with more receiving yards than rushing yards?

Needless to say, this is a game absolutely stocked full of interesting angles and storylines to watch.

3 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3

3. The Washington Commanders out-pass Philly

As improbably as it may seem, the Commanders actually rank second in the NFL in passing yards, averaging 306 yards through the air behind the arm of Carson Wentz. Now granted, passing yards alone don’t define wins, as Washington’s 1-1 record clearly shows, but in Week 3, it’s hard to imagine the Commanders’ offense passing up the pass in favor of a run-heavy attack led by Gibson.

If the Eagles go ahead early on, which they have made a bit of a trend of doing through Week 2, expect Washington to abandon the ground game in favor of trying to pick up chunk plays through the air. Unfortunately, that does occasionally lead to mistakes, which have been an issue for Washington so far this season.

2. Carson Wentz’s interception streak rises to three

If the Commanders get throw heavy, as they have in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, don’t be surprised if Wentz pulls a Wentz and begins throwing the ball up for grabs against an Eagles defensive backs unit that has a +3 turnover differential.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Wentz has thrown three interceptions, two in Week 1 and another in Week 2. Assuming he starts to sling his guns with reckless abandon again in Week 3 in order to get his team back in it, which seems likely if Philly takes their Week 2 game down the road to Landover, Maryland, expect the former Eagles quarterback to start making the sort of throws Bleeding Green Nation knows all too well.

1. Jalen Hurts secures Philly the win

Much like in Weeks 1 and 2, if Hurts shows up to play, the Eagles are going to be very hard to defeat, even against a Super Bowl-winning head coach like Ron Rivera with an eye for defensive design. Hurts has now proven that he can attack either side of the field, attack all three levels of the field, and most importantly of all, attack defenses with his arm as well as his legs. Considering the Niners haven’t exactly been good at shutting down the run so far this season, and their cornerbacks unit is below-average NFL-wide, expect another big game from QB1, and he stakes his claim for undisputed franchise quarterback.