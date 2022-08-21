Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Browns

With a Philadelphia Eagles preseason Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, fans will tune in to watch players battle for roster spots. Ahead of the Eagles-Browns game, we’ll be making our Eagles preseason Week 2 predictions.

Philadelphia narrowly lost in their first preseason matchup, losing 24-21 to the New York Jets. The Eagles are coming off a playoff appearance as a Wild Card team, and they lost in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season, Philadelphia will be looking to take over the division. Their main competition is the Dallas Cowboys, who won the division last season. Dallas lost some key weapons in the offseason, and the Eagles have a great opportunity to seize the NFC East title. The remaining preseason games will help the Eagles decide which players will round out the roster.

With that said, here are our Eagles preseason Week 2 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Eagles Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Britain Covey catches a touchdown

Britain Covey is a rookie receiver for the Eagles that has been impressive throughout training camp. Covey was signed as an undrafted free agent and could make the 53-man roster.

Last season in college, Covey caught 52 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed as a punt and kick returner, with 29 returns for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

Covey’s preseason week one debut was cut short as he suffered a sprained thumb. However, he has not missed practice time since the game and should be available against the Browns. Cleveland has a good secondary, and this game will be a test for Covey as he attempts to earn his roster spot.

3. Jalen Reagor has a big performance

While Jalen Reagor hasn’t panned out thus far, he is still a young receiver. Reagor was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020 and has struggled in his first two seasons. He caught 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns this past season, which was very underwhelming.

Reagor is a speedy wideout that could still make an impact. However, he will need to have a great performance in the rest of the preseason as questions loom about his future with the team. With the pressure, look for Reagor to play well.

2. Eagles force multiple turnovers

Although Philadelphia’s defense isn’t mentioned often, it is a very solid unit. The Eagles ranked as the 10th-best defense in terms of yards allowed last season. Forcing turnovers is a big part of being a successful defense as it gives more opportunities to the offense.

Cleveland will also not be playing star QB Deshaun Watson after his suspension was announced. This leaves their backups up to the task for the full game, and the Eagles should take advantage.

Philadelphia has the talent defensively to force turnovers, and they should prove it against the Browns.

1. Nakobe Dean impresses again

Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean fell in the draft to the 3rd round after a shoulder injury. Dean was likely going to be a first-round selection due to his unreal talent. While Dean is currently a second-stringer on the depth chart, he could become a starter.

Dean has an impressive performance against the Jets, posting five total tackles in his limited playing time. There is no reason to think he won’t follow up on this play and get himself closer to taking the starting job.

Although it won’t be easy, Philadelphia could take over the division title this season. This preseason game against the Browns will help them formulate which players should rise on the depth chart.