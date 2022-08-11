The 2021 season was a transition period for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was their first year since 2015 without quarterback Carson Wentz and also the first year under head coach Nick Sirianni.

The team significantly improved from the 4-11-1 from the previous year, jumping to 9-8 and returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

After the experiment in 2021, the Eagles are in good position to win the NFC East and make a deep postseason run thanks to their talented roster. It all starts with the tests during the preseason.

Philadelphia hosts the New York Jets on Friday for its preseason opener. Although the final score might not have much impact, it can be a sign of what is to come for the Eagles in the regular season.

So, here are some bold Eagles predictions for their preseason opener against the Jets on Friday night.

Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Fans will get a taste of the Hurts-Brown connection

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently announced that the healthy offensive players will get at least some playing time against the Jets. That means that fans will finally have their first look at the new partnership between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

The wide receiver had almost 3,000 total receiving yards in his three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had 24 touchdowns thorough the air and one on the ground. Brown ended up making the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Hurts is coming off his first season as the full-time starting quarterback following the departure of Carson Wentz. In 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooner had 3,144 passing yards with a completion rate of 61.3%. He also had 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions. One of his best features, Hurts ran for 784 yards and scored 10 times.

Training camp has been very promising for the duo, and it could indicate a bright future in Philadelphia. With DeVonta Smith out of the preseason opener, Brown should be one of the primary targets for Hurts, even if their time together will be short that night.

3. Offense will slightly struggle against rookie Sauce Gardner

Although it is just preseason, some players should be eager to show what they can bring to the table. One of them is Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was selected No. 4 in this year’s NFL Draft. The former Cincinnati Bearcat is listed as the team’s CB1 with Bryce Hall, so if he wants to prove he can officially take over the position, he has to prove on the field.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia fans, that means the Eagles’ offense will face a hungry rookie. Gardner had three interceptions in each of his seasons in college and a total of 16 pass deflections, so do not be surprised if those things happen on Friday.

As the backups should get many snaps, they will likely have problems avoiding Gardner’s defensive abilities. If the rookie starts, the matchup against A.J. Brown should be a must-see, even if it won’t last very long.

2. Rookie Cam Jurgens will show he is the center of the future

After 122 consecutive games starting at center, veteran Jason Kelce’s streak might be in jeopardy. The five-time Pro Bowler suffered an elbow injury and is out indefinitely. He ended up undergoing a “routine cleanout” on Tuesday to relieve his discomfort.

At 34 years old, Kelce was considering retirement before signing a one-year deal worth $14 million, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

With this being perhaps his final year with the team, Philadelphia ended up selecting Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie out of Nebraska has been replacing Kelce in practice and should be the starter against the Jets on Friday.

Fans will have their first look on what Jurgens can bring to the team, and he will potentially show his best and convince the coaching staff that he is part of the team’s long-term future. With uncertainty surrounding Kelce, Jurgens’ preseason performance will be key to his place on the team in his rookie campaign.

1. The third-string quarterback battle will be the focus of the game

With Jalen Hurts not expected to play much, the backup quarterbacks will lead the team on Friday.

Gardner Minshew started two games in his first season with the Eagles in 2021. He totaled 439 yards with a completion rate of 68.3%. The former Jaguar had one touchdown and one pick. Due to his experience and his time with the team, Minshew will likely be the immediate backup to Hurts.

That means that the real competition will be for the third spot at quarterback for the 53-man roster. Reid Sinnett spent last season with the Eagles but failed to make an appearance. Undrafted rookie Carson Strong joined the team after leading the Nevada Wolf Pack to a 20-10 record throughout his college career.

The preseason opener could be the game in which both will earn significantly a significantly higher number of snaps. This means that whoever shines the most, that quarterback will get an advantage and the coaching staff’s attention for the rest of the training camp.