3 Eagles most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles’ sixth win of the season just felt different. First Lady Jill Biden, Joel Embiid, and Meek Mill were all in attendance, the game was played in prime time, and after watching the Phillies turn in an 8-3 win earlier in the weekend, fans were packed into The Linc ready to see their least favorite opponent go home unhappy.

If the Eagles lost, well, it would be a bummer, but far from the end of the world – the Sixers got a bit too excited for their first game against the Brooklyn Nets post-Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, and they got dominated as a result – the team would still be tied for first in the division and likely would have remained favored in all of their games for the remainder of the season. But getting a win, at home, against Dallas? Now that would be a performance capable of silencing even the harshest of outside doubters.

The Eagles entered the game with a plan and stuck to it, but the real reason they won the game was because of exceptional play from the guys wearing midnight green on the field. If it wasn’t for a few key plays and a few strong efforts, Dallas may have been able to ride a second-half momentum swing to the proverbial pay window, but the Eagles’ resolve ensured that that wouldn’t happen.

3 players most responsible for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 win

3. Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders’ 2022 NFL season has been impressive. Though he failed to lock up a contract extension before the season opened up, he’s surpassed 50 yards on the ground in all but one of the games he’s appeared in so far this season, with the lone exception coming in Week 4 versus the Washington Commanders.

In Week 6, Sanders once again turned in an impressive showing, this time earning 18 carries, his second-most of the season, for 71 yards and a rushing touchdown. While those numbers aren’t overly impressive, as Sanders has rushed for more yards on three other occasions, the Penn State product averaged 3.9 rushing yards per game without a run longer than 14 yards. Sanders helped to move the chains, keep the clock going when the Eagles needed him to, and even had a few nice plays in pass protection.

All-in-all, a good effort from the fourth-year back.

2. A.J. Brown

If Sanders was the Eagles’ workhorse on the ground in Week 6, then A.J. Brown was the dude in the passing game.

Targeted eight times in his sixth game in midnight green, Brown led all Eagles players in receiving yards at 67 and caught one of the two touchdowns thrown by Hurts. Whenever the Eagles needed a spark, Brown was there to put his mark on the game, when the Eagles needed yards after the catch, Brown provided that aspect to the game too, and, most crucially of all, when the Eagles had a chance to go up 14-0 on third and three in the second and needed someone to make a few plays off of motion, Shane Steichen called up a play for Brown and Hurts got the ball where he needed it to not only pick up the first down but also put points on the board. Though fans won’t remember this game forever, it was one of those grinding efforts good players do.

1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson deserves to be the MVP of the Eagles’ Week 6 effort because of just how much effort he put into the game. Stat-wise, CJGJ turned in one of the best performances of his career, picking up 4 tackles, including 3 solos, and finished out the game with a pair of interceptions, including a pivotal one in the second half that helped to seal the win once and for all. Sure, he made a bad play on Dallas’ final touchdown of the game, hesitating for just a moment in the red zone, but viewed in the greater contest of the game, Gardner-Johnson’s efforts were far from the Eagles’ biggest issues.

No, the reason why Gardner-Johnson earned the top spot on this list is because he played much of the game, including that pivotal second interception, with an injured hand. Had CJGJ decided he was too injured to play and K’Von Wallace, who whiffed on a goal-line tackle for Dallas’ first touchdown, had to play the entire game, who knows how the game would have ended? Dallas picked on Jack Driscoll at right tackle all game after he took over for a concussed Lane Johnson, so there’s little reason to assume their offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, wouldn’t have done the same to the former Clemson safety.

Instead, Gardner-Johnson made it work, came back, and helped the Philadelphia Eagles win when they needed it most.