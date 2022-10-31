Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to weather, makeup date scheduled

The Philadelphia Phillies were set to host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, but unfortunately, weather got in the way. Game 3 of the World Series has officially been postponed due to the rain in Philadelphia, according to Bob Nightengale.

With rain on the forecast for Monday evening many were anticipating a delayed start time for Game 3, but unfortunately, MLB opted against holding out hope for a break in the rain. Instead of a delayed start, the game will be played on Tuesday, November 1.

The grounds crew was seen rolling out the tarp more than three hours in advance of the scheduled first pitch. Via Danielle Lerner, the tarp came out at Citizens Bank Park at around 5:00 p.m. EST, with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. Despite the precautionary action, the game won’t go on.

Rain is coming down at Citizens Bank Park 🌧 pic.twitter.com/wIXy8YnkGR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2022

The official first pitch time for Tuesday’s World Series Game 3 has not been revealed yet, but the decision came down after a 6:45 p.m. EST meeting between the league and both the Phillies and Astros.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to the media, revealing that the “risk” of not being able to play the full game factored into the league’s decision, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

It’s raining. Next meeting will be at 6:45pm ET to make a decision on the game. Mis amigos, does not look good (at this point) pic.twitter.com/F2nYQeAB6T — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 31, 2022

The Phillies were planning to deploy Noah Syndergaard as the starter for World Series Game 3, and he is expected to face off with Astros’ star Lance McCullers in a pitchers duel. We’ve seen inclement weather vastly alter teams’ pitching plans previously during the postseason, so now that this game has been postponed, it could have a significant impact on the series.

It’s a major disappointment to have to push back the World Series Game 3, and the postponement means that there will be games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Philadelphia before the teams make the trip out to Houston for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.