The Philadelphia Phillies are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves for their final series of the regular season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies are currently leading the Wild Card race by 3.5 games. However, they have lost seven of their 10 games against the Braves this season. In those games, the Phillies are batting .235 with 30 extra base hits, and 42 runs scored. Nick Castellanos, and Brandon Marsh lead the team with 12 hits each. Bryce Harper has nine hits in 10 games, but he leads the team with three home runs against Atlanta. He also has seven runs scored. On the mound, the Phillies have a 4.85 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 against the Braves. Four of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Braves have the NL East division crown secured, but they are still playing for the one seed in the NL playoffs. They are by 4.5 games, so every game still matters for them. Against the Phillies this season, the Braves are batting .274 with 43 extra base hits, and 59 runs scored. Atlanta is led by Ronald Acuna Jr as he has 16 hits, including two home runs. Matt Olson has 10 hits against the Phillies, but six of them have left the yard. Michael Harris II has scored 10 runs to lead the team in that category. On the mound, the Braves have a 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 11.0 K/9 against Philadelphia. Four of their 10 starts have been quality.

Zack Wheeler will get the ball for Philadelphia. Kyle Wright is the starting pitcher for the Braves.

Here are the Phillies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Braves

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies face a struggling pitcher in this game. Wright has a 7.48 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, and opponents are batting .309 off him. The Phillies should have a good matchup in this one. If they can find a way to take advantage of the struggling pitcher, they will cover the spread. However, Wright has only given up two home runs this season. Philadelphia will have to win this game with singles and doubles.

The Phillies faced Kyle Wright earlier this month. In that game, they scored six runs on six hits, and Wright only lasted three innings. The Phillies saw him well in that game, and nothing should change in this one. If the Phillies can have the same type of success, they will cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves faced Zack Wheeler just last week. They were able to get to him in that game. Atlanta put up six runs on seven hits, and hit three home runs through Wheeler's five innings of work. Wheeler is a good pitcher, but Atlanta has the best offense in the league. Having faced him last week, the Braves should come into this game with plenty of confidence. They may not hit another three home runs in the game, but if they can put up some runs early, Atlanta should cover the spread. After all, it is a home game for the Braves, and they hit even better at their home stadium.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good series, even though the Braves have dominated it. The Braves should be able to continue winning, but it will be close. With Atlanta being the underdogs, I am going to take the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-164), Under 9 (-102)