The Chicago Cubs are home from London and host the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies got productions from Edmundo Sosa as he had five hits with two doubles. Bryson Stott had four hits, including a home run. Kody Clemens and Kyle Schwarber also hit a home run in the series. As a team, the Phillies hit .242 in the three games. On the mound, Philadelphia had a 4.67 ERA. They did have 34 strikeouts in 27 innings, though.

The Cubs are playing some of their best baseball since the start of the season. They split the London series, but have won eight of their last 10 games. In the previous series with the Phillies, Chicago lost two of three games. Christopher Morel had five hits in the three games, including a double and three home runs. Dansby Swanson also had a home run in the series. However, besides the first game, the Cubs struggles to hit. They hit .222 as a team in the three games. The Cubs had a 4.68 ERA in the three games. They had 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25 innings pitched during the series.

The Cubs will have Jameson Taillon take the ball in this game while Ranger Suarez starts for the Phillies.

Here are the Phillies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Cubs

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have already faced Taillon this season. In that game, the Phillies scored eight runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched by Taillon. Philadelphia was able to go deep twice and draw three walks in those innings, as well. With Philadelphia already facing Taillon and crushing him, they should have plenty of confidence heading into this game. Taillon has not been good at all this season. He has just two starts this season where he gave up less than three earned runs. Opposing teams are hitting .296 off Taillon this season. The Phillies have the 10th best batting average in the MLB and the 13th best OPS. Philadelphia is capable of having big games and should be able to get to Taillon again in this game.

Suarez has been very good in the month of May. He has allowed just three runs in four starts this month. In those starts he has allowed just 20 hits and walked only seven. The Phillies are 3-1 in his starts this month. If he can continue to pitch as he has in June, the Phillies will easily cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have already faced Suarez this season. In that game, the Cubs were able to put up four runs in just two innings of work by Suarez. As a team, the Cubs hit almost 20 points better against left-handed pitching. Chicago has had success against Suarez before, and should be able to again in this game. If th Cubs can find a way to score some runs, they will cover this spread. However, it will be up to their offense.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have won just two of Taillon's starts this season. The Phillies do have a good offense, and should get a good pitching performance from Suarez. Expect the Phillies to win this game and cover.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+125), Over 8.5 (-108)