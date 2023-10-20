On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies were looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their NLCS series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although the Phillies had several chances on the afternoon to break the game open, they ultimately ended up falling to the Diamondbacks after a walk-off hit from Ketel Marte of Arizona.

After the game, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh was asked about what the team will have to do to put the loss behind them in preparation for Friday's crucial Game 4.

“We already did,” replied Marsh, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The loss on Thursday ended an impressive four-game winning streak for Brandon Marsh and the Phillies. Philadelphia began the postseason by sweeping the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round in front of a sold-out Citizens Bank Field. Then, in the divisional series, the Phillies were matched up with baseball's best regular season team, the Atlanta Braves, but needed just four out of a possible five contests to dispatch Atlanta, with Marsh and the rest of the Phillies showing impressive power throughout that series.

Then, the Phillies took both Game 1 and Game 2 at home against the Diamondbacks to open up the NLCS with a trip to the World Series on the line. Philadelphia is hoping to avenge their loss to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

Although Thursday's loss put a slight dent in the Phillies' incredible season up to this point, if Marsh's comments are any indication, Philadelphia is more than prepared to bounce back from the loss when Game 4 rolls around on Friday.