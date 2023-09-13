The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park with Monday's double-header. The Braves, who are atop the National League standings, have already clinched a playoff spot. The Phillies are trailing the Braves by in the NL East, locked in a tight race for the Wild Card as the regular season comes to a close.

Phillies powerful slugger and outfielder Bryce Harper reached a milestone in late August, entering the 300 home run club by hitting his 15th dinger of the season again. Although his homer did give Philadelphia the lead, they weren't able to onto it, falling to the Angeles 10-8.

Harper's homer also made him the 28th player in MLB history to hit 300 home runs by age 30. Legends including Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Mathews, Frank Robinson, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez are all on that elite list.

In Tuesday's game against the Braves, Harper made more history. His 1,500th hit made him the sixth player ever to record 300 home runs and at least that many base knocks over his first 12 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info. Harper joined the likes of Miguel Cabrera, Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado in that even more exclusive club.

Bryce Harper is the 6th active player to record 1,500 hits and 300 HR in his first 12 MLB seasons, joining: Miguel Cabrera

Mike Trout

Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/gdx36J1z3m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2023

Bryce Harper is currently in the midst of a relative down year, only managing 16 home runs and 60 RBIs while batting a solid .294. He signed 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies back in 2019.