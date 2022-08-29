Bryce Harper’s awesome gesture to Triple-A affiliate after rehab stint

Bryce Harper made his return to the Philadelphia Phillies just two months after he suffered a fractured thumb from being hit by a pitch. Harper’s return will certainly bode well for the Phillies as they continue their fight for a wild card spot in the National League throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

Harper’s rehab stint in Triple-A with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was cut a bit short, with Harper only needing two games to get himself ready for his return to the majors. But that didn’t stop Harper from treating his short-lived teammates after his return to the majors. Harper paid for two meals for the IronPigs players after his return to the majors, showing that he didn’t forget about them just because he was promoted earlier than expected.

“First, it was a pregame spread from Mission BBQ before Friday’s game — a meal that the Braves’ affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, who were as eager as anyone to bid Harper farewell — also got to enjoy. Then, the $330 million man one-upped himself, supplying the ‘Pigs with Bethlehem’s PRIME Steak House on Saturday.” – Nathan Ackerman, Phillies Nation

This is certainly a kind gesture from Harper in what has become a tradition of sorts around the majors. When MLB stars make a stop in the minors during their rehab efforts, they treat their new teammates to a meal along the way. Just because Harper wasn’t around long enough to treat them during his time there didn’t mean he forgot about them.

Now that Bryce Harper is back in Philadelphia, the Phillies look poised to try to wrap up a wild card spot in the National League. And who knows, maybe some of Harper’s teammates from his rehab stint will end up in Philadelphia to help the major-league squad earn a playoff spot in September.