Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start

Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.

Harper hit a homer, a solo blast, in his very first at-bat before hitting a three-run shot in the eighth inning. The Phillies superstar looked great but he claims that there is still plenty of work to do. According to ESPN, Harper was pleased with his how the game went but said that it’ll take

“Tonight was great, right? But at the same time, I need the at-bats, I need to be able to see pitches, different guys, different angles, understanding how my body’s going to react, what my thumb’s going to be like,” Bryce Harper said. He also made it clear that he will be sticking in his designated hitter spot when he gets back to Philadelphia, the date for which is currently the beginning of September.

The Phillies could really use Harper back. Although they are still going strong in the race for the playoffs, having him in the lineup always gives them a massive boost. After Harper hit some dingers against the Atlanta Braves’ top minor league team, the Phillies will need him to hit some more against the big-league team. The two NL East foes have seven more matchups this season, the final four of which will come in late September in Philadelphia.