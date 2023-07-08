Every Philadelphia Phillies fans' worst nightmare occurred right in front of their eyes during the third inning of the team's Saturday game against the Miami Marlins. Superstar slugger Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired elbow and later exited the game with an apparent injury, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harper was replaced by shortstop Bryson Stott, who had gotten the day off for the Phillies. Harper appeared to be in considerable pain after taking the 90-MPH sinker off his right elbow.

It would be concerning for Phillies fans anytime Harper got hit on the elbow. But it's even more concerning now, given that it's the same elbow that he injured on a routine throw back in April of 2022.

The Phillies star underwent Tommy John surgery during the offseason, which kept him sidelined for about five months.

Since returning, Harper has been the Phillies' full-time designated hitter, posting a .287/.381/.392 slash line with three home runs, 23 RBI and 33 runs scored in 55 games played.

The Phillies will reportedly transition Harper to first base after the All-Star break.

If there's any silver lining about the apparent Harper injury on Saturday, it's the fact that the Phillies slugger was able to run the bases after getting hit by the pitch.

Phillies fans weren't seeing any silver linings on Twitter, though.

Does your mental health rely on the status of Bryce Harper’s elbow or are you normal? — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) July 8, 2023

OH MY GOD STOP HITTING BRYCE HARPER WITH PITCHES — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 8, 2023

Phillies fans seeing Bryce Harper injured again pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) July 8, 2023

Phillies fans won't be able to remain calm until they know if Harper is going to be ok. It's understandable, given that he's one of the very best players in the game.

The team is bound to provide an update on the star slugger after the contest.