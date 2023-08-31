Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper just reached a big milestone in his career in the big leagues. In Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at home, Harper lifted the 300th big-league home run in the eighth inning of the contest.

Bryce Harper had Philly rocking after his 300th career homer! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xicnYsFWJv — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2023

That blast also gave the Phillies a one-run lead. Although Philadelphia ended up losing the game, 10-8, the loss doesn't change the way Harper feels about the team and, most especially, about the City of Brotherly Love.

“I just love being a Phillie, plain and simple,” Bryce Harper told reporters following the game (h/t Matt Gelb of The Athletic). “It’s something I dreamed about — this fan base, this city. I love them, plain and simple. I feel like I’m part of this family. There’s nothing like it. I could go on and on; everybody thinks I pander a lot, but it’s real. It’s so real. It’s from the bottom of my heart, and I’m just thankful to put this jersey on every day,” Harper added.

Bryce Harper, who went 1-for-4 against the Angels with two RBIs and a walk, speaks and acts like he's going to be with the Phillies for the rest of his career in the MLB. After all, he signed a monster 13-year, $330 million contract with the team back in 2019. Still in search of his first World Series ring, Harper is doing everything he can to achieve that goal with his team after failing to accomplish the mission in his several years with the Washington Nationals.

So far in the 2023 MLB season, Harper is slashing .308/.402/.503 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs.