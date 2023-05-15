Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Philadelphia Phillies’ star Bryce Harper and Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird got into a benches-clearing altercation on Sunday. Harper appeared to get upset about Bird’s reaction after coming off the mound to close out the top of the seventh inning. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently dropped a savage truth bomb on what may have led Harper to lose his cool against Bird and the Rockies.

“The phrase is, often muttered by players sometimes coaches and managers, don’t hear it as much lately, but I certainly heard it earlier in my career all the time,” Rosenthal said on Fair Territory. “‘Who the (f**k) is this guy to be doing this thing.’ Jake Bird when he basically challenged the Phillies dugout, actually challenge might be too strong a word, but he gestured toward them. He mouthed off toward them, smiled at them, prompted Bryce Harper to basically say, ‘who the (f**k) is this guy?!’ You just don’t do this.”

It should be noted that Rosenthal censored himself while speaking.

Rosenthal believes that Bryce Harper was frustrated since Jake Bird hasn’t earned the right to “mouth off” in the big leagues. Harper is an MLB All-Star and possible future Hall of Famer, while Bird is in just his second MLB season.

Bryce Harper later said he has no problem with getting fired up, but players shouldn’t make it about themselves or the other team.

“I get emotion,” Harper said. “I understand getting fired up. But once you make it about a team or you make it about yourself and the other team, that’s when I have a problem with it.”

The Rockies ultimately won the game, but Colorado has still struggled throughout the 2023 season. The Phillies have played better in recent action following a difficult start to their ’23 campaign.