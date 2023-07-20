Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies had a bizarre at-bat against Hoby Milner of the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, taking every pitch and striking out looking in a 3-2 count, and manager Rob Thompson explained Harper's approach in the at-bat.

“I asked him about it,” Rob Thompson said, via Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is the second time he's faced him. The first time he faced him, he couldn't really pick him up. So he's going to take a couple of pitches and try and find his release point. And then it got to the point where he got behind in the count, he didn't really think he was going to throw him a strike until he got to 3-2 and then he was locked in. He just didn't pull the trigger.”

The Brewers ended up beating the Phillies 5-3 on Wednesday. Hoby Milner pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The biggest question that pertains to the Phillies is if Bryce Harper will be able to play first base anytime soon. He has been working in the infield, and Thompson said that it is possible that could happen this weekend, according to Coffey.

It will be interesting to see if Harper can play first base relatively soon. It would provide Thompson and the Phillies with more flexibility when putting together a lineup.

The Phillies are in a tight race for a wild card spot. They have proven to be a dangerous team if they do make the playoffs. It will be an interesting race to watch in the National League.