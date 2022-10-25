‘Don’t burn down the city’: Ohio State football DC’s hilarious Phillies request before World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and the city is absolutely buzzing. Hell, they even broke a 24-hour record for Championship Series merchandise sold.

There are also lots of different public figures, athletes, and coaches from the City of Brotherly Love. One of them is Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who had one hilarious request for Phillies supporters ahead of the Fall Classic.

Via Bill Rabinowitz:

“Knowles is asked about his hometown Phillies: “World Series, baby. Don’t burn down the city.”

Philadelphia fans are a different breed, as we all know. From Eagles to 76ers to Phillies fans, they go hard. We saw just that when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.

If Rob Thomson’s group does in fact win the World Series, it will be mayhem in the city. There is no question. So, Knowles definitely has a valid point there. He’s Philly born and bred before playing college football at Cornell. Knowles ultimately became the head coach for the Big Red. He’s also had coaching stints at Duke, Oklahoma State, and now Ohio State, one of the most electric programs in the country and one of the frontrunners for the CFP National Title.

Back to the Phillies. They’ve got a tough road ahead against the Houston Astros, who have yet to lose in the postseason. However, Philadelphia literally came into the playoffs as the last seed and already beat the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres.

Moral of the story? The sky is truly the limit. Game 1 goes Friday at Minute Maid Park.