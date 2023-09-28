The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a National League Wild Card spot, and apparently, fans aren't sure how to act. On Wednesday, a Phillies fan was denied entrance to the game. The reason why? He was trying to bring in an emotional support alligator into Citizens Bank Park. Yes, really.

A Phillies fan was denied entry to their game tonight for bringing an alligator as a service animal 😅 (via @howardeskin) pic.twitter.com/YXg2utfJdS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023

Even more amazing is the fact that fans came up and touched and petted the alligator, showing how harmless this specific one was.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR IS DENIED ACCESS TO BASEBALL GAMEhttps://t.co/vWR4BkcwRH pic.twitter.com/JCyLLU6Ay9 — The Philly Captain (@philly_captain) September 28, 2023

The Phillies fan who is the owner of the alligator is Joie Henney, and it turns out that he did a full feature on CBS Evening News last year, calling the alligator his emotional support animal.

“I've never met an alligator that will not bite you,” Henney told CBS News. “You fool around [with their head], their instinct is to grab you. He does not do it. You can reach in there and rub his tongue. He refuses to close his mouth. We don't know why.”

Wally the alligator was also the ring bearer at Henney's wedding, so the two have a long history together.

Still, it's not every day you see a fan try to bring an alligator into a baseball game, and you can't blame the Phillies security for deciding not to let him in with it.

The Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, and have one more game against the Pirates before ending the season with a three-game trip against the New York Mets on the road. After that, it's playoff baseball for the Phillies once again a year after they made the World Series.

Who knows, maybe we will see this fan try to bring the alligator in again, and maybe next time there will be a different result.