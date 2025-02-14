The Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, does not overhype young talent, but when it comes to Andrew Painter, he isn't holding back. Speaking at the Phillies’ spring training camp in Clearwater, Florida, Dombrowski shared his high expectations for the organization’s top pitching prospect.

“I’m very excited. I think he’s one of the best young pitchers in baseball,” Dombrowski said. “I think he’s going to be a tremendous major-league pitcher.”

Painter, the 21-year-old right-hander and the No. 8 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, is in big-league camp but won’t pitch in Grapefruit League games. The Phillies remain cautious as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in July 2023. Still, his progress has been encouraging, and the team is targeting a potential MLB debut around July.

“I’ve said all along July-ish, and I don’t know if that means June or August,” Dombrowski added. “Hopefully, we have five really good starting pitchers at that point that make it difficult for him to break into (the rotation). So you wait to see what happens. But that’s when I think we’ll turn him loose more.”

The Phillies have another top pitching prospect in the making in Andrew Painter

Philadelphia’s starting rotation is already among the best in baseball, featuring Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez, and newly acquired Jesús Luzardo. That depth allows the Phillies to be patient with Painter, ensuring he builds up his innings gradually before being thrown into the major-league mix.

Painter’s dominance in the Arizona Fall League after surgery, where he posted a 2.30 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings, was a testament to his immense talent. His 6-foot-7 frame, high-velocity fastball, and strong command make him an ideal future frontline starter. The Phillies hope that when he does return, he can be a key contributor down the stretch and into the postseason.

With championship aspirations, the Phillies are looking at multiple ways to utilize Painter upon his arrival. If all goes well, he could join the rotation in a six-man setup to preserve arms for October. There’s also a scenario where he serves as a high-impact multi-inning reliever to acclimate to the big leagues before shifting into a permanent starting role.

Dombrowski didn’t hesitate when discussing Painter’s long-term ceiling.

“He has the potential to be a number one, top-of-the-rotation type of starter,” he said. “Maybe he wouldn’t be ours right off the bat — we’ve got some pretty good ones — but he has that type of potential for the long-term.”

With the Phillies aiming for a deep postseason run, having an ace-in-the-making waiting in the wings could be a game-changer. If Painter meets expectations, Philadelphia’s already elite rotation could become even more formidable when it matters most.