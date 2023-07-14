The Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do coming out of the All-Star break but are still well-positioned for another second-half surge. A healthy and balanced roster will be tantamount to them earning a National League Wild Card spot, however. They are not off to a great start in that department.

After just losing Josh Harrison to a wrist contusion, Outfielder and former coveted prospect Cristian Pache is going to the injured list with elbow irritation, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It is disappointing news for the Dominican Republic native, who was getting in a groove at the plate (.327 batting average in 32 games) while flashing a valuable glove. This unfortunate setback, though, opens up a new opportunity for one of Philly's most intriguing minor leaguers.

Johan Rojas, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the system, is getting his first crack in the MLB. He will be asked to serve similar roles as the man he is replacing- defense and speed. But it is the big jump the 22-year-old has made with his bat that has likely given the Phillies the confidence they needed to make this move.

Rojas batted .306 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs for Double-A Reading Fightin Phils this year. While the Phillies' star-studded lineup commands ample attention, fans know how important a reliable outfielder is to the team. Defensive miscues plagued Philadelphia at different points of last season. A tight NL race means that the club's fundamentals must be on point.

The Phillies first series out of the break is a 2022 NLCS rematch with the San Diego Padres, starting Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET. They are a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants for a playoff spot.