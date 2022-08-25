J.T. Realmuto’s live reaction to finding out Bryce Harper just hit a walk-off

Bryce Harper is an amazing baseball player and every baseball fan knows that. Minor league pitchers, meanwhile, are witnessing firsthand how good the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is at their own expense.

Just a day after unloading a pair of home runs in the first game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday — the same contest in which he finished 3-for-5 — Bryce Harper was back at it again, looking like a cheat code in the minors, as he went 3-for-5, including a walk-off double.

🗣️ CALL THIS KID UP ALREADY!!! Bryce Harper hits a walk-off double during his rehab assignment! (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/TK7M5vpUEm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 25, 2022

The Phillies also got a win Thursday night, completing a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 7-5 victory at home. After the game, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a pretty good reaction when he found out about Bryce Harper’s walk-off. “That guy’s a pretty good baseball player”, Realmuto said when he learned of Bryce Harper’s latest minor league exploits.

"That guy's a pretty good baseball player." J.T. is ready for Bryce Harper to return to the lineup 😂 pic.twitter.com/gqAEXNsJzI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 25, 2022

Realmuto and the Phillies can’t wait to have Bryce Harper back. Harper hasn’t played in the big leagues since late June after sustaining a thumb injury when he got hit in the hand by a Blake Snell pitch.

The Phillies are currently still chasing the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East division. Also in front of them are the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia is occupying the second place in the wild-card race in the NL, but they’re going to have to win more games to feel secure about their chances to make it to the 2022 MLB postseason. Having Bryce Harper ASAP surely will help.