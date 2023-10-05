The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed a familiar face Wednesday night, with former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer stepping on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins. Moyer further ensured that his short trip to the hill would be extra memorable by wearing a Phillies overall.

Phillies and baseball fans in general certainly loved seeing Moyer sporting overalls with the Phillie Phanatic's image on his chest.

As if Moyer was not big enough of a legend in the City of Brotherly Love, he gave Phillies fans yet another reason to like him even more.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

RECOMMENDED
Phillies, MLB Playoffs, MLB postseason, NLDS, Phillie World Series, Phillies Braves, Phillies NL Wild Card Series

Why the Philadelphia Phillies must win the 2023 World Series

Shane Shoemaker ·

Trea Turner net worth, Trea Turner, Trea Turner net worth 2023

Trea Turner’s net worth in 2023

Spencer See ·

Marlins Phillies prediction

Marlins vs. Phillies Game 2 prediction, odds, pick, how to watch NL Wild Card Game – 10/4/2023

Griffin Conant ·

Moyer is known for his longevity during his time in the big leagues. He pitched for 25 years in the majors, beginning in 1986 with the Chicago Cubs. Moyer ended his pro career in 2012 at the age of 49 with the Colorado Rockies. Of all the teams he played for in the MLB, it was with the Phillies that he reached the pinnacle of his playing career, as he won a World Series in Philadelphia in 2009. In five years with the Phillies, he went 56-40 with a 4.55 ERA  through 118 total appearances, including three complete games.

At the time of this writing, the Phillies are leading the Marlins big. A win this Wednesday would set them up for a date with the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The Phillies made the 2023 MLB playoffs by putting together a 90-72 record in the regular season, good enough to claim the No. 1 Wild Card ticket in the NL.