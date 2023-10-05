The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed a familiar face Wednesday night, with former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer stepping on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins. Moyer further ensured that his short trip to the hill would be extra memorable by wearing a Phillies overall.

Tonight's first pitch: The legend Jamie Moyer…in overalls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axmjwjKHNE — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023

Phillies and baseball fans in general certainly loved seeing Moyer sporting overalls with the Phillie Phanatic's image on his chest.

Phillies 2008 World Series champion Jamie Moyer from Souderton PA threw out the first pitch. Gotta love the fit#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/vUBmifeN90 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 5, 2023

As if Moyer was not big enough of a legend in the City of Brotherly Love, he gave Phillies fans yet another reason to like him even more.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Moyer is known for his longevity during his time in the big leagues. He pitched for 25 years in the majors, beginning in 1986 with the Chicago Cubs. Moyer ended his pro career in 2012 at the age of 49 with the Colorado Rockies. Of all the teams he played for in the MLB, it was with the Phillies that he reached the pinnacle of his playing career, as he won a World Series in Philadelphia in 2009. In five years with the Phillies, he went 56-40 with a 4.55 ERA through 118 total appearances, including three complete games.

At the time of this writing, the Phillies are leading the Marlins big. A win this Wednesday would set them up for a date with the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The Phillies made the 2023 MLB playoffs by putting together a 90-72 record in the regular season, good enough to claim the No. 1 Wild Card ticket in the NL.