Kyle Schwarber gets awesome Phillies hero comparison from Charlie Manuel

Kyle Schwarber received quite the compliment from former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, per Jayson Stark.

“He (Schwarber) can take a swing and win the game for you. And so could Matt Stairs,” Manuel said. “And those guys are hard to find.”

Phillies fans will remember Matt Stairs. He was one of the best pinch-hitters in recent history. HIs ability to club home runs in clutch moments was memorable without question. Manuel believes Kyle Schwarber provides a similar impact.

Stairs played in Philadelphia during their 2008 and 2009 World Series runs. In 2008, the Phillies won the Fall Classic and Stairs played an impactful role. He wasn’t the star of the team by any means, but Charlie Manuel felt confident calling his name in late-game situations.

Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber hits atop the Phillies lineup. But Manuel’s comparison is still valid, as both players excel in big moments. Additionally, they both feature mammoth power from the left-side of the plate.

Kyle Schwarber recently crushed a 488-foot home run in Game 1 of the NLCS for the Phillies. The moonshot immediately provided the Phillies with momentum out of the gate. He hit another clutch homer in the Phillies’ Game 3 victory over the Padres. Schwarber’s MLB Playoff experience combined with his pure power makes him a major threat in the lineup.

Philadelphia is looking to close out the NLCS as they currently lead 2-1. San Diego is a pesky team that will not go down quietly. However, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies certainly have what it takes to get the job done.