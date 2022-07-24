Pete Rose set to do something he hasn’t done since MLB banned him for life

Pete Rose has one of the most polarizing legacies in MLB history. His skills were undeniable, and his major league record for career hits, sitting at 4,256, may never be broken. Rose’s legendary 23-year career will always be a part of the record books.

Yet Rose was banned for life from MLB when he was found to be betting on Cincinnati Reds games during his time with the team from 1985 to 1987. Rose has applied to be reinstated on a couple of separate occasions, but MLB has turned him down each time.

Rose has largely obeyed MLB’s ban, but he is set for his first MLB appearance in over 30 years. The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting an alumni weekend in August and will be introducing the 1980 World Series champs as part of the festivities. Rose will be joining many of his old teammates by taking part in the festivities.

“Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of the Phillies alumni weekend and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7. Larry Bowa, the starting shortstop on the 1980 team, said during Saturday night’s television broadcast of the Cubs-Phillies game that Rose, 81, would appear at the event. A Phillies spokesperson confirmed Bowa’s statement.” – ESPN, Associated Press

This is huge news, as it shows MLB may be finally loosening the constraints on Pete Rose’s ban. Rose has certainly felt the impact of his actions and has been trying to find his way back to MLB ever since.

He may finally get his wish. Although it’s a small first step, Pete Rose will be back on the field after a 30-year hiatus. Whether Rose will get more involved over the next few years remains to be seen, but it appears to be an encouraging start for the legendary second baseman.