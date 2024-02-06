The Phillies bolstered their bullpen in a trade with the Cubs.

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to bounce back from their NLCS loss and go on another deep playoff run in 2024. In the process of retooling their roster, the Phillies acquired a relief pitcher from the Chicago Cubs.

Philadelphia traded cash considerations to Chicago for Michael Rucker, via Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Rucker was designated for assignment when the Cubs signed fellow relief pitcher Hector Neris.

The right-hander pitched in 35 games for the Cubs in 2023, putting up a 4.91 ERA and a 40/19 K/BB ratio. Over his three-year MLB career, Rucker holds a 4.96 ERA and a 120/50 K/BB ratio across 96 appearances.

While Rucker's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he'll have an opportunity to reinvent himself if he gets a call to the major league bullpen. The Phillies ranked seventh in the major leagues with a 3.58 ERA.

Michael Rucker won't suddenly come in and turn the Phillies bullpen from good to great. With only cash considerations going back to the Cubs, the right-hander will likely need to battle for his spot on the 40-man roster.

However, the Phillies clearly see something in Rucker. They'll give him an opportunity to prove himself and earn a spot on the team.

With spring training approaching quick, the Phillies could be looking into one more splash signing to bolster their playoff potential. But Philadelphia is leaving no stone unturned as they look for NLCS vengeance. Now, Rucker will get acclimated to his new organization while the Phillies continue building out their best combination out of the bullpen.