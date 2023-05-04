The Philadelphia Phillies have added hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to their active roster after the pitcher exercised an opt-out clause from his minor league deal.

To make room for Hoffman, the Phillies optioned right-hander Yunior Marté to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To create room on the team’s 40-man roster, the Phillies designated pitcher James McArthur for assignment.

Hoffman activated his opt-out clause Monday, and that gave the team 48 hours to work out a solution. While it appeared to take more than 48 hours, it appears that an equitable solution has been worked out for both the team and the player.

Hoffman originally signed a minor league deal with the Twins in the offseason, and that deal had an opt-out clause that he activated when he didn’t make that team out of spring training. He then signed a new deal with the Phillies that contained opt-out clauses that could be activated May 1 and July 1.

The deal with the Phillies gave the pitcher a base salary of $1.3 million.

Hoffman has reportedly been reaching 99 miles per hour with his fastball at the minor league level. He made 9 appearances for Lehigh Valley and he had an ERA of 7.00. He also had a walk rate of 17.9 percent.

If Hoffman can gain improvement in his control, he has the stuff to become an effective pitcher for the Phillies. Hoffman pitched for the Cincinnati Reds last year, and he had a 3.83 ERA in 44.2 innings. He struck out 45 batters but allowed 23 bases on balls.

Prior to pitching the last 2 seasons with the Reds, Hoffman was with the Colorado Rockies for 5 years.