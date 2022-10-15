Phillies fans are going to love this MLB playoffs stat after knocking off Braves

It looks like history is on the Philadelphia Phillies’ side as they head to the NLCS of the 2022 MLB playoffs.

The Phillies took down the Atlanta Braves in four games despite being the heavy underdogs in the MLB playoffs series. After splitting the first two games between themselves, Philadelphia won back-to-back matches to seal the deal. They now await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series to determine who they will meet in the NLCS.

One interesting stat, however, favors the Phillies in their bid to win the World Series. As ESPN Stats and Info noted, only four teams in MLB history have made it to the LCS with less regular season wins than the Phillies, and three of those four actually won it all.

Philadelphia recorded 87 wins and 75 losses on their way to the MLB playoffs. The three teams who won the title despite their rather subpar regular season wins were the 2006 Arizona Cardinals (83-78), the 2000 New York Yankees (87-74), and the 1987 Minnesota Twins (85-77).

It will be interesting to see if the Phillies can follow the said three teams and become just the fourth team to win the World Series. Sure enough, it will be hard considering the firepower of their potential opponents. But hey, the team has already beat the odds on their way to the NLCS.

Bryce Harper will be relied upon again to lead the Phillies, but so are Noah Syndergaard, Kyle Schwarber and the rest of the roster.