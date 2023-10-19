The Philadelphia Phillies surely have an advantage when playing at Citizens Bank Park with their absolutely chaotic fans. The atmosphere in that stadium is something else as we've seen all playoffs, and last, how it's fueled the team. And while a lot of Philadelphia supporters won't be able to travel across the country to see Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they're doing everything imaginable to irk the opponent.

Some Phillies fans are literally buying tickets at Chase Field yet not showing up in order to prevent Arizona fans from packing the stadium. Ruthless.

Via Luke Arcaini:

Phillies fans are now buying tickets to tonight’s Game 3 in Arizona just to keep the seats empty and not go. This city is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/qgynhIkc8P — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) October 19, 2023

True savagery from the Phils faithful. Philly has a stranglehold on the series at the moment, leading 2-0. Their bats have been absolutely on fire. In fact, the Phillies have smacked 15 home runs in the last four games. It's truly remarkable. That's the most bombs in a four-game span in postseason history.

Kyle Schwarber went deep three times in the first two contests of the NLCS, while Nick Castellanos has gone yard five times across the last four games. Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and others are all raking too.

The Phillies will be feeling very confident after winning Game 2 10-0 but the Diamondbacks also can't be taken for granted. After all, this is a ball club that just swept the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.

It will be interesting to see how many Philadelphia fans actually show up in the desert to cheer on the reigning National League champions. But if you do see a bunch of empty seats in Phoenix, you'll know exactly why.