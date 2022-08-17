Phillies hit epic MLB franchise milestone – but not the way fans would hope

The Philadelphia Phillies just notched their 65th win of the season to improve to 65-51 after taking down the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night to the tune of an 11-4 score. But it was more than just an ordinary win on a random evening for the Phillies. Perhaps not many know, but that victory is win no. 10,000 (!) for the Phillies franchise.

According to CBS Sports, the Philadelphia has just joined an extremely exclusive club of Major League Franchises with at least 10,000 victories. However, among the teams in that club, the Phillies also stand out as the only franchise with an overall sub. 500 record.

The Phillies have become the 9th franchise in Major League Baseball history to win 10,000 games. Of those nine franchises, they're the only one with a losing record 😕 pic.twitter.com/Phtul76R3R — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 17, 2022

Nevertheless, 10,000 wins are 10,000 wins, and this milestone speaks volumes about how historically relevant the Phillies are not only in the big leagues but in baseball. Philadelphia traces its roots all the way back to the early 1880s when they became one of the eight original members of the National League. Over the course of their existence as an MLB franchise, the Phillies have mustered just two World Series titles; they first won one in 1980, nearly 100 years since the club was established; the next one came nearly three full decades later, which was in 2008.

Going back to the current season, the Phillies will look to score career win no. 10,001 Wednesday when they also aim to sweep the Reds on the road. Philadelphia will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, which is a great sign for the team since it has not lost in any of his last five appearances.