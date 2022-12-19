By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Philadelphia Phillies’ President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made a major announcement on Monday, per the Phillies Twitter account.

“The Phillies have extended the contracts of Vice President and General Manager Sam Fuld and Assistant General Managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. Each extension will go through the 2025 season.”

MLB teams tend to develop and build a core of young players. But the Phillies are taking a similar approach with their front office. There is no question that the front office has been impressive as of late, as Philadelphia is fresh off of a World Series appearance. They were also able to sign superstar shortstop Trea Turner this offseason.

Some people around the MLB world questioned the hiring of GM Sam Fuld. Fuld, a former player, is part of a growing trend around the league with former players taking on GM roles. Another example is Chris Young with the Texas Rangers. Both Young and Fuld have displayed aggressive tendencies in free agency since beginning their respective roles.

The Phillies clearly appreciate Fuld’s work up to this point. Their desire to win is one of the primary reasons Trea Turner decided to take his talents to Philadelphia.

“Playing on a winning team was really important, and an organization that wants to win championships, for not just one year but a long time. … They were playing really good baseball at the end of the season.”

Dombrowski and the Phillies are hopeful that their front office can continue placing them in positions for success moving forward.