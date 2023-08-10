The Philadelphia Phillies are on a red hot tear, coming off a no-hitter by newly acquired pitcher Michael Lorenzen. They got even more good news on the mound, with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado rehabbing to return very soon.

Alvarado will face hitters on Friday after his live batting practice was rained out on Thursday afternoon. If that exercise goes well, he will start a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson is excited that Alvarado is on his way back, and made comments to reporters after a previous throwing session was postponed due to hand cramping.

“Nothing too concerning, we just want to make sure he's OK,” Thomson said per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “The first time he felt it was today. I don't know if he was just dehydrated or what it is.”

Alvarado has dominated in late-inning situations for the Phillies, sporting a 1.38 era in 26 appearances this season. The 28-year-old is currently on the injured list due to elbow inflammation, and the team doesn't want to rush him back to avoid future incident.

The Phillies have catapulted to the top of the NL wildcard standings, thanks in part to Lorenzen's no-hitter and a recent 7 of 10 wins stretch. They hold a slim lead over the San Francisco Giants, and have division rival Miami Marlins bringing up the rear in a race that changes every day.

Philadelphia is in a good of a spot as they could have hoped for after a slow start, with the division leading Atlanta Braves over 10 games up and out of reach. The top wildcard spot would be their most favorable result, and a familiar position that they launched a World Series run from last year.