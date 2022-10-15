Phillies’ bullpen could get massive boost if they make it to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies shocking postseason run continues. They have taken a quick 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Braves in their NLDS series, and as a result, they are one win away from eliminating the defending champs to move onto the NLCS. If Philadelphia ends up making it there, they could see the return of their star reliever David Robertson.

Robertson ended up getting left off the Phillies NLDS roster after straining his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper’s solo home run in Game 2 of Philadelphia’s wild card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Robertson has been doing whatever he can to quickly work his way back from the injury, and didn’t shut the door on a potential return in the NLCS if the Phillies end up making it there.

David Robertson continues to throw. He feels better and he believes he is close to pitching again. If #Phillies make NLCS, it would be a nice boost to the bullpen. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 15, 2022

David Robertson (strained calf) isn’t throwing from a mound yet but believes he’s close. Could he be ready for the NLCS, which begins Tuesday? “Let’s get to Tuesday first,” he said. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 15, 2022

This is huge news for the Phillies, as Robertson has been one of their best bullpen arms since they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Philadelphia’s bullpen has been great so far to start the postseason, and they could find themselves in an even better spot if Robertson can find a way to return to the hill for the Phillies later on in the playoffs.

As of right now, it sounds like Robertson still has some work to do to make it back to the hill for the Phillies, but his progress is encouraging nonetheless. Philadelphia still has to actually make it to the NLCS, but the odds are in their favor considering they have a 2-1 lead on the Braves in the NLDS. If they can advance to the NLCS and get Robertson back for that series, Philadelphia would have a good shot at advancing to the World Series this season.