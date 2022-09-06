Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others

The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports.

The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.

Phillies manager Rob Thompson shared a positive update on Wheeler, Eflin, and Seranthony Dominguez.

“All in all, really good,” Thomson said. “Really encouraging day.”

Zach Wheeler is expected to play catch soon. Wheeler reportedly said he could have made his return by now. But the Phillies don’t want to risk further injury by bringing him back too soon. Wheeler is their ace and they need him at full health down the stretch.

Wheeler commented on potentially pitching in the playoffs.

“Hopefully, if things keep going right. That’s my goal. I’d never say definitely because you never know, but it’s my goal. I’ve never pitched in the playoffs and I want to pitch in the playoffs and help my team get there.”

Thompson added the following update on Eflin who’s been dealing with a knee ailment, “His stuff looked good. He’s not too far away.”

Meanwhile, Dominguez’s velocity was reportedly sitting in the mid-90’s. The Phillies are hoping their closer can return soon as well.

Philadelphia expects Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and Seranthony Dominguez to play a role in the NL Wild Card race. Philadelphia is beginning to get healthy at the right time.