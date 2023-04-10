A potential season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins won’t keep him away from the Philadelphia Phillies for good. Hoskins plans on being around the team as much as possible while recovering from ACL surgery, according to Matt Gelb.

“I’ll pour myself into this team just like I always have,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins’ 2023 season likely ended in a spring training game on March 23. He awkwardly planted his left leg while trying to field a groundball, immediately falling to the ground while clutching his left knee. Hoskins had surgery to repair a torn ACL a week later on Opening Day.

Since joining the Phillies in 2017, Hoskins has been one of the most important players in Philadelphia. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting that season despite appearing in just 50 games. Hoskins has a career OPS of .846 and entered the 2023 season ranked in the top 16 in home runs and RBIs in Major League Baseball since his debut.

Last season during Philadelphia’s postseason run to the World Series, Hoskins had several key hits and moments, including his iconic bat spike during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Hoskins hit six home runs and drove in 11 runs during the playoffs.

Losing Hoskins is a big blow for a Phillies team that has aspirations of another pennant run. Having him around in the clubhouse though as an outspoken leader will be a huge boost for the team. The fans hope to see him around too, as evidenced by the standing ovation they gave Hoskins on Sunday as he received his NL championship ring.

With Hoskins set to become a free agent after the season, it’s possible he has played his last game in a Phillies uniform. Still, Rhys Hoskins plans to make an impact for the Phillies in 2023, even if it’s not on the field.