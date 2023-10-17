The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to get past the Arizona Diamondbacks and punch their ticket on the World Series. If the Phillies do advance, Rob Thompson dropped a potential hint on Rhys Hoskins return.

Hoskins was left off of the NLCS roster as he continues to rehab from his ACL surgery. However, the first baseman has been able to put in some work on the diamond. If the Phillies were to make the World Series, Thompson thinks a Hoskins return is realistic, via MLB.com.

“Rhys just isn't quite ready yet,” Thompson said before Game 1 of the NLCS. “Just some timing. Turns on the bases look just a little bit tentative for me. In talking to him and talking through it, we just felt it was safer to hold off for a minute and see if we can get him back if we move on.”

“Hopefully, we move on to the next series and have him available then,” Thompson concluded.

If Hoskins were to make his grand return, Thompson cautions that he would be used predominately in a pinch hitter role. However, getting Hoskins' bat in the lineup could give the Phillies a final offensive spark in the most important series of the season.

There are a lot of ‘ifs' surrounding Rhys Hoskins' return. The Phillies need to advance to the World Series. Hoskins needs to be healthy to make the roster. But if all the pieces fit correctly, Rob Thompson sees a world where Philadelphia has their star first baseman on call for their grand finale.