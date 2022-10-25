Phillies’ Rob Thomson’s honest take on Yankees passing him up for Aaron Boone

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson could be with the New York Yankees right now. Instead, New York opted to sign Aaron Boone to be their manager instead. Boone’s Yankees will be watching Rob Thomson’s Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB World Series. Thompson was recently asked if he believes the Yankees missed out by passing on him, per The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.

“I don’t think so. I just think Cash (Brian Cashman) wanted a whole other voice and I’d been there for so long and you’d have to ask Cash but I don’t think so, I think they made the right decision. I wouldn’t say I’m very savvy with the media even to this day. I can get better at that. But as you know, I wasn’t very schooled at that time anyway and that’s a big part of that job in New York. Looking back on it, I think Brian made the right decision, I really do.”

Rob Thomson gave a humble response. But there is no question that he’s done a tremendous job in Philadelphia.

Although he didn’t get the New York job, he replaced a former Yankees manager in Joe Girardi with the Phillies this season. After initially being named as an interim manager, Philadelphia inked him to a 2-year contract extension.

The Phillies believe that Rob Thomson has what it takes to lead them moving forward. For now, he will focus on trying to bring home a World Series championship.