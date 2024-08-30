On August 4th, 2023, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was having an ever-disappointing season after inking a $300M contract the previous offseason. Fans took to Twitter to express concern about Turner, and it sparked the idea of a standing ovation to let Turner know Philly fans were rallying behind him.

The transformational moment during the 2023 season is captured in a compelling new documentary titled “The Turnaround,” set to premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

This film, executive produced by Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama through their Higher Ground Productions, delves into how that Phillies super fan, Jon McCann, inspired a crucial standing ovation that reinvigorated Turner's performance. According to Nick Vadala of The Philadelphia Inquirer, McCann, known for his Phillies coverage on his YouTube channel “The Philly Captain,” suggested the standing ovation as a show of support rather than criticism during a low point in Turner’s season.

The Trae Turner ovation heard around the world

This pivotal moment on August 4 saw Turner receive a resounding ovation from approximately 42,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park, significantly boosting his morale and on-field performance. Following this, Turner’s batting average and OPS improved dramatically, contributing to the Phillies’ advance to the National League Championship Series.

Reflecting on the impact of positive reinforcement, Charles “Bud” Wise, a human behavior professor, told The Inquirer, “It enhances your self-esteem when you get that recognition. So it gives you confidence. In anything, whether it’s sports or any organization, if you feel good about yourself and you’re confident, you do better.”

The documentary, directed by Philly native Kyle Thrash and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, not only highlights this turning point but also frames the event as a quintessentially American story of choice and positivity. Thrash and Proudfoot remarked,

“We all have a choice of how we want to approach the world around us and all its challenges. Do you boo? Or do you give all the love you can give? Jon’s answer inspired us to make this film.”

“The Turnaround” emerges not just as a sports documentary but as an inspirational narrative that underscores the profound impact of communal support and positivity. Directors Kyle Thrash and Ben Proudfoot have crafted a story that resonates beyond the baseball diamond, emphasizing the broader implications of how we choose to support those facing public challenges. As this film takes its place at the film festival, it invites viewers to reflect on their own responses to adversity—whether to criticize or to uplift. This documentary serves as a poignant reminder of the power of encouragement and its ripple effect, capable of transforming not only individual performances but also the collective spirit of a community and togetherness.