The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They face the Houston Astros in the midst of a spectacular postseason run.

Phillies fans are super excited to see their squad back in the World Series, but it’ll cost them a lot to see them in person. The average ticket price for World Series tickets at Citizens Bank Park is over $3,200 dollars.

World Series tickets at Citizens Bank Park are selling for an average of over $3,200 💰 pic.twitter.com/RpMpHBH8Jt — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 26, 2022

Depending on the price of a plane ticket to Houston, it could actually be cheaper for Phillies fans to go to Minute Maid Park to catch a World Series game. The Astros are in the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six seasons, so their ticket prices aren’t as exuberantly high. Philaelphia will still be full of energy in Games 3 and 4 (and 5, if necessary) of the 2022 World Series.

Whether they capture the ultimate prize or not, the 2022 Phillies’ unbelievable run will always be remembered fondly. The heoric moments from players like Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins have made their run, which was only made possible by the expanded playoff format, incredimbly memorable.

The Phillies will send their two aces to the mound in the first two games before the series turns to Philadelphia. The Astros are a mighty team that seem very likely to win. But that hasn’t stopped the Phillies yet.