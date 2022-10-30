Zack Wheeler gets brutally honest on velocity dip in Phillies’ ugly World Series loss to Astros

Zack Wheeler’s first start in the World Series did not go how he and the Philadelphia Phillies hoped. He not only got lit up by the Houston Astros lineup in Game 2 but saw his velocity diminish.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Wheeler said of his velocity dip that it was a “bad time for it to happen.” He didn’t let his failure get to him and is keeping his mental game right before his next time out there.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just late in the season,” Wheeler said, via MLB.com. “Just go about my in-between start routine and hopefully get back out there.”

Wheeler allowed six hits and three walks in five innings. A two-run home run from Alex Bregman did a ton of damage but he also allowed three runs in the first inning (only two of which were earned). His fastball was several miles per hour slower right out of the gate, which is very worrisome for the Phillies, whose pitching will rely heavily on him and Aaron Nola.

All season, Zack Wheeler had been dominant. He posted a 2.82 ERA and a 26.9 strikeout percentage in the regular season and a 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings in the postseason prior to the World Series. The Phillies’ ace has to get himself back on track in order to help his team win it all.

The Phillies will start Noah Syndergaard and Ranger Suarez in the next two games. Wheeler will likely start again in Game 6, should there be one.