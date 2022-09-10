Phillies preparing to get huge Seranthony Dominguez boost

The Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to hang onto a wild card spot in the National League. They are currently a half game behind the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card spot, while holding a 3.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild card spot. It’s clear that this race could come down to the wire.

The Phillies playoff hopes seem to be in a good spot right now, and they appear to be in an even better spot after manager Rob Thompson’s update on star reliever Seranthony Dominguez. Thompson said that Dominguez will be activated from the injured list ahead of the Phillies contest on Sunday, which is a huge boost for Philadelphia for the final few weeks of the season.

Rob Thomson said Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the IL before Sunday's game. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 10, 2022

Dominguez has been out for nearly a whole month now, and his return will boost a Phillies bullpen that has missed him dearly during that time he was out. Dominguez has been Philadelphia’s best bullpen arm this season (6-4, 1.64 ERA, 9 SV, 54 K, 0.91 WHIP) and he should be set to take on an even bigger role over the final few weeks of the season.

This is great news for a Phillies team that has been holding on for dear life recently. They have a solid cushion ahead of the Brewers for the final wild card spot, but they could try to make a push ahead of the Padres for the second wild card spot instead. Philadelphia has been hanging around for some time now, and they could make that final push now that Dominguez is back to lead their bullpen.