Phillies superfan Miles Teller hints at next career move amid World Series

Philadelphia Phillies superfan and famed actor Miles Teller recently hinted at his next career move, per Jim Bowden.

“Miles Teller (Rooster) who’s a huge #Phillies fans tells us he’d love to make a baseball movie…his version of Bull Durham and paid great respect to Kevin Costner for all the great baseball movies he’s made,” Bowden wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Costner is no stranger to starring in baseball-themed moves such as “Bull Durham” and “Field of Dreams.” And it appears that the Phillies’ World Series appearance may have inspired Miles Teller to follow suit.

Teller already has an extremely impressive acting resume. His recent breakout hit was the latest Top Gun movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.” But he has spent the past few weeks at Citizens Bank Park cheering on his Phillies.

NBC Sports Philadelphia shared a video of Miles Teller sending a message to Phillies fans prior to the World Series.

Miles Teller has a message, Phillies fans: pic.twitter.com/j1tfBUSr6t — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

The Phillies enter Game 3 of the Fall Classic tied with the Houston Astros at 1 game apiece. Philadelphia trailed early in Game 1 but roared back to earn the victory. The Astros answered with a crucial Game 2 win, setting up this contest in Philly.

Philadelphia fans are known as one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. They are going to give the Astros all that they can handle in the game. Miles Teller and the Philadelphia fans will try and propel the Phillies to victory.

And it would not be surprising to see a baseball movie starring Teller released down the road.