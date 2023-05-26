Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) visit the Atlanta Braves (31-19) for the second of their four-game series! First pitch commences Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 8-5 win in last night’s opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Phillies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-138)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Braves

TV: MLB Network, NBCS Philadelphia, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fourth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 19-31 (38%)

Over Record: 22-25-3 (47%)

Philadelphia will look to snap a five-game road losing streak on Friday night in Atlanta. Philly battled Atlanta in the opener last night until a three-run eighth from the Braves gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Consequently, the Phillies face an uphill battle in their attempt to steal the series. At this rate, they’d be happy with splitting things 2-2. Despite 11 hits and five runs in the opener, the Phillies may need even more from their offense if they want to cover as road underdogs in Friday’s Game 2.

Veteran Taijuan Walker (3-2) makes his 11th start of the season for the Phillies tonight. Walker had one of his most productive seasons to date last year when he went 12-5 and recorded a 3.49 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with the Mets. Subsequently, Walker signed with the Phillies but has been up and down. While his 5.79 ERA and 1.44 WHIP are nothing to write home about, those are inflated by two blow-up starts. He still has four quality starts on the year and is coming off a strong outing against the Cubs. Walker allowed no hits and just five base runners in 5.1 innings against Chicago last weekend. That said, the Braves crushed Walker last season. In two starts he lasted just three innings – allowing eight runs and two homers in the process.

Despite yesterday’s loss, Bryce Harper continued to prove incredibly productive despite still recovering from Tommy John surgery. Harper went 3/4 – crushing a solo home run and scoring two runs in the process. He hasn’t missed a beat since debuting earlier this month. In 20 games, Harper owns a sparkling .347 average and is now up to three home runs.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (First in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 21-29 (42%)

Over Record: 30-19-1 (61%)

Atlanta bounced back in a big way after dropping 2/3 to the Dodgers earlier this week. In a rematch of last year’s playoffs, the Braves had the upper hand in the opener – using a three-run eighth inning to propel them to a 1-0 series lead. The Braves had no trouble with Philly ace Aaron Nola – pelting him for five runs on eight hits. That was just the latest impressive showing from the NL East leaders. Atlanta continues to get things done on both sides of the plate as they now rank fifth in runs and fourth in ERA. With such a potent lineup, the Braves just need to keep on hitting and get something out of their starter tonight if they want to cover as home favorites.

Lefty Jared Shuster (1-2) makes his fifth career start for Atlanta tonight. The 24-year-old struggled in his first two starts after breaking camp with the team. He allowed four runs on six hits and at least four walks against both San Diego and Washington to start the year. Consequently, the Braves sent him down to Triple-A – only to call him back up midway through May. Upon returning, Shuster looked much better. He gave up just three runs to the Rangers’ top-ranked offense before holding the Mariners to a single run in six innings last weekend. Perhaps most encouraging has been Shuster’s increased control. After nine walks in his first two starts, he walked just three in two outings since returning to the majors. Although Philly features a number of high-profile hitters, they rank just 20th in runs – setting the stage for another productive outing from the southpaw.

Third baseman Austin Riley played hero for Atlanta in the series opener. Although Riley started slow this season, he’s picked it up this month with a .277 average in May. His hot stretch was on full display last night when he went 2/5 with two home runs. That effort increased his hit streak to eight games and gave him his fourth consecutive game with an extra-base hit.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

Although Philly looked competitive in the opener, Atlanta’s success against Walker last season (coupled with their overall prowess this season) makes them an easy pick tonight.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+115)