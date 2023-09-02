The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Brewers.

The Philadelphia Phillies are building toward October. They have, on balance, not performed as well as they expected or hoped to in 2023, but with much of the National League being mediocre — only four teams being 10 games over .500 or better on the first weekend of September — the Phillies are looking very good for a playoff spot, which is really the only thing that matters. The Phillies are 74-60, which is not as good as this team's talent should produce, but that is currently more than good enough to make the playoffs. The Phillies lead the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks by 4.5 games in the wild card race. The Phillies are in the first wild card position. They lead the Cubs (second wild card position) by 2.5 games and then the two N.L. West teams. As long as the Phillies finish ahead of the Giants and D-Backs, they will make the playoffs, barring an unlikely surge by the Cincinnati Reds, who are one game behind San Francisco and Arizona heading into Saturday. It will be hard for the Phillies to fall all the way out of the postseason. They might not keep the No. 1 wild card spot, but it's very unlikely that they won't get at least one of the three N.L. wild card berths. They should return to the October postseason derby with a chance to defend their National League pennant.

The Milwaukee Brewers have played really well over the past month, bumping their record up to 75-59. They lead the Cubs by 3.5 games in the battle for the National League Central Division. Milwaukee scored a wild 7-5 win over the Phils on Friday in the first game of this weekend series. Trea Turner hit a three-run homer to give Philadelphia a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth, but the Brewers responded with four runs in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Here are the Phillies-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Brewers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Brewers

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have starter Aaron Nola on the mound. Nola has had a very inconsistent, erratic, and generally disappointing season. His inability to find his best form and maintain it has held the Phillies back. The elite version of Nola shows up every now and then, but not regularly. It has made betting on him — and the Phillies — a risky proposition in 2023.

However: We are now in September. Nola knows he needs to round into form for October. He can smell the postseason. He was solid in the playoffs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves last year. He knows he can be better, and he knows he needs to be better.

If Nola pitches well in this game, he's not going up against Corbin Burnes. Milwaukee is sending Colin Rea to the bump. The Phillies should feel good about this matchup. They should also feel good about the way Trea Turner is swinging the bat. The guy who has been swatting clutch home runs over the past month is the guy the Phillies expected to see this season. With Turner now in a groove, the Phillies' offense looks a lot better.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies' bullpen has been bad in recent days. Philadelphia's pitching overall has not been particularly impressive this season. The Brewers have had a knack in recent weeks for getting the big late-inning hit. That was certainly in evidence in their four-run eighth-inning rally on Friday versus Philadelphia. These teams know this series could be a playoff preview. They know this is a challenge to be relished. After the Brewers won the first game on Friday, they will come to the ballpark on Saturday with a lot of confidence which can carry over into this game.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Betting on an Aaron Nola start in 2023 is unwise. Pass on this one.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5